Nikkei falls on uncertainty over U.S. election; posts biggest weekly drop since early Aug

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to a 2-1/2-week low on Friday after major stocks like automakers stumbled on continued uncertainty surrounding next week's U.S. presidential election.
The Nikkei ended 1.3 percent lower at 16,905.36, the lowest closing level since Oct. 17. For the week, the Nikkei tumbled 3.1 percent, the biggest weekly drop in four months.
The broader Topix dropped 1.6 percent to 1,347.04 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.6 percent to 12,066.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Smon Cameron-Moore)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.