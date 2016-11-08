Nikkei ends flat as investors wary ahead of U.S. election

TOKYO Nov 8 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
little changed in choppy trade on Tuesday, with cautious
investors opting to stay on the sidelines before the U.S.
presidential election.
The Nikkei ended 0.03 percent lower at 17,171.38
points after flirting with positive territory briefly.
With hours to go before Americans vote, Democrat Hillary
Clinton has about a 90 percent chance of defeating Republican
Donald Trump in the race for the White House, according to the
final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation project.
But some key swing states are too close to call.
The broader Topix ended 0.1 percent higher at
1,363.49 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.1
percent at 12,218.25.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)