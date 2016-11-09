Nikkei suffers biggest daily drop since Brexit vote as Trump nears shock victory

* Futures volume 4th largest ever
* Auto sector suffers biggest hit
By Ayai Tomisawa
TOKYO, Nov 9 Japanese stocks dived more than 5
percent on Wednesday, posting their biggest daily drop since the
Brexit poll in June as investors ran for cover with television
network projections showing Republican Donald Trump closing in
on a shock victory in the U.S. presidential election.
The Nikkei dropped 5.4 percent to end at 16,251.54
after swinging wildly in positive and negative territory as the
exit poll results from the U.S. vote rolled in.
The Nikkei volatility index jumped as much as 35
percent to 30.58, the highest since July 29.
The Tokyo stock market closed before the final results were
out.
Investors are increasingly worried about the possibility of
Trump adopting protectionist policies and backing out of
international trade deals, which would be negative for some
Japanese industries such as the auto sector, traders said.
The auto sector was the biggest loser on the
board, slumping 6.7 percent. Toyota Motor Corp tumbled
6.5 percent, Honda Motor Co lost 7.8 percent and Nissan
Motor Co dropped 6.0 percent.
"Strong pessimism weighs in the market, and the market would
probably suffer extended drops for about a week," said Akio
Yoshino, chief economist of investment management division at
Amundi Japan.
He added that investors will focus on whether the government
will be ready to announce measures to counter the impact on the
market and the yen.
The dollar was down 2.6 percent at 102.350 yen after
dropping more than 3 percent during a volatile day that saw it
rise to 105.480 earlier.
A strong yen eats into the repatriated profits of Japanese
exporters, weakening their ability to invest abroad.
High-beta financials were also battered, with Nomura
Holdings shedding 6.2 percent and Mitsubishi UFJ
Financial Group falling 5.9 percent.
Both trading volume and turnover in the cash market were
heavy and hit the highest since February, with 3.8 billion
shares, with a trading value worth 3.92 trillion yen, changing
hands on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's first section.
Nikkei futures saw heavy trade as well, with 268,420
contracts transacted, the largest volume since August 2015 and
the fourth largest ever.
NEXT FOCUS
Markets had favoured Clinton as a status quo candidate who
would be considered a safe pair of hands at home and on the
world stage.
"Over time, the effects of the election on Japan and the
rest of the world will depend on the actual path of U.S.
policies," said Jeremy Osborne, investment director of Fidelity
International in Japan.
Osborne added that the fate of the Trans Pacific Partnership
(TPP) free-trade deal and closer ties with Russia are key
policies which could be affected by the election result.
He added that despite this, major economic policy changes
appear unlikely in the near term and the focus will return to
the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy and the prospects for
a U.S. rate hike in December.
The broader Topix dropped 4.6 percent to 1,301.16,
with all of its 33 subsectors in negative territory. The
JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 4.6 percent to 11,662.18.
