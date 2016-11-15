Nikkei ends bit lower as profit-taking offsets gains in banks

TOKYO Nov 15 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
marginally lower in choppy trade on Tuesday as investors took
profits from sharp gains in the past few days, offsetting gains
in banking stocks, which rose on better-than-expected half-year
earnings.
The Nikkei dropped 0.03 percent to 17,668.15 after
opening a tad higher, while the broader Topix gained 0.2
percent at 1,402.98.
The Nikkei has risen nearly 9 percent since the U.S.
election result last Wednesday, driven by hopes that Donald
Trump's economic policies would favour Japanese exporters by
strengthening the dollar.
The 10-year U.S. bond yield has jumped about
0.40 percentage point to 10-month highs since Trump was declared
the winner last Wednesday.
The dollar is up 6.7 percent over the same term, and in Asia
trading on Tuesday, the dollar was at 108.19, down 0.3 percent
from an overnight level of 108.545 yen.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.3 percent to
12,615.04.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)