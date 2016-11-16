Nikkei buoyed by weaker yen, higher yields lift lenders

Canada's Porter Airlines grounds all flights due to system outage
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
TOKYO Nov 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 9-1/2-month high on Wednesday, as a weaker yen underpinned exporters and higher Japanese yields stoked bank shares.
The Nikkei ended up 1.1 percent at 17,862.21, scaling its highest levels since Feb. 1.
Market expectations that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's administration will increase spending and accelerate inflation, leading to higher interest rates, helped the dollar climb to a five-month peak against the yen of 109.34 overnight.
The Topix banking sub-index jumped 5.1 percent to its highest levels since January on expectations that higher yields would lift lenders' profits as the 10-year Japanese government bond yield traded in positive territory.
The broader Topix rose 1.3 percent to 1,421.65, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.3 percent to 12,777.92. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 14 Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, carving a careful diplomatic path on her stopovers in the United States, visited the headquarters of micro-messaging service Twitter Inc and opened her official account on Saturday.
Jan 14 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September.