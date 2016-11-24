Nikkei rises for 6th day as dollar gains vs yen on U.S. rate hike hopes

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a sixth day on Thursday helped by hopes for better exporters' earnings as the dollar jumped against the yen.
The dollar's rise followed upbeat U.S. economic data that further raised the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.
The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 18,333.41, extending its gains into a sixth day to post its longest winning streak since mid-July.
The Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,459.96, rising for a 10th day.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 13,105.50. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.