版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 11月 24日 星期四 14:23 BJT

Nikkei rises for 6th day as dollar gains vs yen on U.S. rate hike hopes

TOKYO Nov 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a sixth day on Thursday helped by hopes for better exporters' earnings as the dollar jumped against the yen.

The dollar's rise followed upbeat U.S. economic data that further raised the prospects for higher U.S. interest rates.

The Nikkei ended 0.9 percent higher at 18,333.41, extending its gains into a sixth day to post its longest winning streak since mid-July.

The Topix gained 0.9 percent to 1,459.96, rising for a 10th day.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.9 percent to 13,105.50. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐