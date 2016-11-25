Nikkei rises for 7th day as yen weakens; Topix up for 11th day

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose for a seventh straight session on Friday after U.S. shares soared and the dollar jumped further against the yen, boosting prospects for better corporate earnings.
The Nikkei rose 0.3 percent to 18,381.22, extending its longest winning streak since November 2015.
For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.3 percent, rising for three straight weeks.
The broader Topix ended 0.3 percent higher to 1,464.53, rising for an 11th day to post the longest winning streak since May 2015.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.3 percent to 13,146.29. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.