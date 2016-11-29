Nikkei falls hit by stronger yen; insurers fall on profit-taking

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 29 Japanese stocks dropped on Tuesday in thin trade after Wall Street fell, while a stronger yen hurt sentiment and insurers took a breather from recent gains.
The Nikkei slipped 0.3 percent to 18,307.04.
The broader Topix shed 0.1 percent at 1,468.57, with only 1.956 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two weeks.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also declined 0.1 percent at 13,179.86.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.