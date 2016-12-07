Nikkei rises on Wall St record; SoftBank soars on US investment plan

TOKYO Dec 7 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Wednesday, buoyed by a surge in index-heavyweight SoftBank
after it announced a bold investment foray into the United
States.
SoftBank ended 6.2 percent higher after Chief Executive
Masayoshi Son said he would invest $50 billion in U.S.
companies.
The Nikkei gained 0.7 percent to 18,496.69 points.
SoftBank contributed a hefty positive 50 points to the Nikkei,
or more than a third of the benchmark index's point gains.
The broader Topix advanced 0.9 percent to 1,490.62
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.8 percent to
13,344.30.
Investment sentiment was also support by another record
close on Wall Street overnight.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)