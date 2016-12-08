Nikkei closes over 11-mth high on upbeat China data

TOKYO Dec 8 Japan's Nikkei share average closed at the highest level since last December on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data boosted sentiment, while Tepco shares soared on news Japan will increase an interest-free loan related to its Fukushima costs.

The Nikkei ended 1.5 percent higher at 18,765.47, the highest level since December 2015.

Risk appetite got a boost after China reported upbeat trade figures with exports and imports both beating forecasts.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc jumped 18 percent after a source said Japan will increase an interest-free loan by more than a third to 14 trillion yen ($123 billion).

The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,512.69, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also added 1.5 percent to 13,545.11. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Vyas Mohan)