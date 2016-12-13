Japanese stocks rise for 6th session as investors snap up domestic shares

TOKYO Dec 13 Japanese shares pared early losses
to rise for six straight sessions on Tuesday, with support
coming from likely buying by the Bank of Japan and as investors
snapped up cheaper domestic demand-driven stocks.
The Nikkei rose 0.5 percent to 19,250.52, its highest close
since Dec. 30 of last year. The broader Topix gained 0.6
percent to 1,540.25.
Investors bought drugmakers, retailers
and food companies, rotating out of financials and
exporters, which had led the initial market rally that began
after the Nov. 8 U.S. elections.
Constructor shares rose to their highest levels
since 1997, before the beginning of Japan's prolonged economic
downturn after the bursting of its asset bubbles.
On the other hand, shares of Japanese factory equipment
maker SMC Corp fell after a short-selling research firm
raised questions about the company's accountings.
Electric motor maker Nidec Corp also dropped before
ending almost flat after another research firm targeted the
company's valuations.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)