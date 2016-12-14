Nikkei ends little changed ahead of Fed's policy decision

TOKYO Dec 14 Japan's Nikkei share average ended
little changed on Wednesday, with investors wary of taking fresh
positions ahead of a closely watched monetary policy decision by
the Federal Reserve.
The Nikkei ended the day up 0.02 percent at
19.253.61, with the rise just enough for the index to mark its
seventh straight day of gains. It brushed a one-year high of
19,284.28 early in the day following Wall Street's record high
close overnight.
The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,538.69 and
the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 0.1 percent to
13,772.99.
A quarter-point rate rise by the Fed later in the day is
fully priced in, as are two more hikes next year. Any hint that
the Fed may move more aggressively than that would likely send
the dollar higher and jolt other markets.
