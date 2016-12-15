Nikkei near flat in choppy trade as yen weakens after U.S. raises rates

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei rose fractionally on Thursday in choppy trade as the dollar surged against the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted further hikes could come at a faster pace than the market had expected.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 19,273.79 after dipping into negative territory.
The Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,542.72 after turning positive on the year earlier.
In early trade, the Topix briefly traded above 1,547.30, the closing price of the last trading day of 2015.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 13,804.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.