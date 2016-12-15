Nikkei near flat in choppy trade as yen weakens after U.S. raises rates

TOKYO Dec 15 Japan's Nikkei rose fractionally on Thursday in choppy trade as the dollar surged against the yen after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates for the first time in a year and hinted further hikes could come at a faster pace than the market had expected.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.1 percent to 19,273.79 after dipping into negative territory.

The Topix rose 0.3 percent to 1,542.72 after turning positive on the year earlier.

In early trade, the Topix briefly traded above 1,547.30, the closing price of the last trading day of 2015.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 13,804.53. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)