版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 12月 16日 星期五 14:23 BJT

Nikkei rises for 9th day on solid Wall Street, weak yen

TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to cap a nine-day rally as strength on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed confidence.

The Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to 19,401.15, with the ninth day of gains the longest winning streak since May 2015.

For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.1 percent, posting sixth weekly gains.

The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,550.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 13,882.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐