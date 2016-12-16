Nikkei rises for 9th day on solid Wall Street, weak yen

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to cap a nine-day rally as strength on Wall Street and a weaker yen buoyed confidence.
The Nikkei climbed 0.7 percent to 19,401.15, with the ninth day of gains the longest winning streak since May 2015.
For the week, the benchmark index rose 2.1 percent, posting sixth weekly gains.
The broader Topix rose 0.5 percent to 1,550.67 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 13,882.89. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.