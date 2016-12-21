Nikkei edges down in choppy trade, investors book profits

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 21 Japan's Nikkei share average edged down on Wednesday in choppy trade ahead of the holidays as investors locked in gains after the market hovered at more than one-year highs earlier.
The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent lower at 19,444.49 after trading in positive territory in the morning.
The broader Topix dropped 0.5 percent at 1,544.94, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to 13,850.89.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.