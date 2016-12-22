Nikkei slips from 1-year high as trading thins ahead of holidays

BRIEF-Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors
* Nancy Loewe joins Cinemark board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese stocks edged down from one-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as financials in otherwise thinning trade ahead of the holiday season.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 percent to 19,427.67. The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,543.82.
* Toronto-Dominion bank cfo says pleased there has been a cooling of housing market particularly in greater toronto area Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
May 25 Ford Motor Co, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its chief executive officer, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.