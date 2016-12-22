版本:
2016年 12月 22日

Nikkei slips from 1-year high as trading thins ahead of holidays

| TOKYO

TOKYO Dec 22 Japanese stocks edged down from one-year highs on Thursday as investors took profits from recent gainers such as financials in otherwise thinning trade ahead of the holiday season.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.1 percent to 19,427.67. The broader Topix fell 0.1 percent to 1,543.82.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
