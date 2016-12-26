Nikkei falls as weak yen trend pauses, volume, turnover lowest in 2 months

TOKYO Dec 26 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped on Monday in thin trade led by falls in banking and
exporter stocks with risk appetite sapped by a pause in the
yen's recent tendency to weaken.
The Nikkei dropped 0.2 percent to 19,396.64.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 117.16 yen versus
10-month highs of 118.66 yen hit earlier this month.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,538.14,
with only 1.44 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since
Oct. 24. Turnover was 1.63 trillion yen, also the lowest level
since the same day.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to
13,785.73.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)