版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 4日 星期三 14:17 BJT

Nikkei hits 13-month high on upbeat U.S. data, a softer yen

TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Nikkei share average started 2017 trading on a strong note on Wednesday as investors cheered upbeat global economic data released during Japan's holidays, and a weaker yen boosted exporters.

The Nikkei rose 2.5 percent to 19.594.16, making the biggest gains in about two months and closing at its highest level since early December 2015.

The broader Topix gained 2.4 percent to 1,554.48, also its highest finish in over a year, led by gains in shippers, steelmakers and exporters.

Advancers outnumbered decliners by more than 15-to-1.

Toshiba, the most traded stock on the main board by turnover, ended down 2 percent following volatile trade after a media report said the security watchdog suspects the Japanese conglomerate of misreporting profits. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Hideyuki Sano)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐