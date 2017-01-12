Nikkei falls to near 2-week low after Trump speech disappoints; drugmakers battered

TOKYO Jan 12 Japan's Nikkei share average
dropped to a near two-week low on Thursday after President-elect
Donald Trump failed at a highly-anticipated media briefing to
provide clarity on future fiscal policies.
The Nikkei fell 1.2 percent to 19,134.70, the lowest
closing level since Dec. 30.
The pharmaceutical sector was battered, falling
2.8 percent, the worst performer on the board.
Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with
murder" in the prices they charged the U.S. government for
medicines, and promised to change it.
Astellas Pharma tumbled 4.2 percent, Ono
Pharmaceutical dropped 3.6 percent and Shionogi & Co
declined 3.7 percent.
The broader Topix dropped 1.0 percent to 1,535.41
and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.0 percent to
13,743.96.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Eric Meijer)