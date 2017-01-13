Nikkei bounces from 2-week low, 7&i jumps on earnings

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
TOKYO Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from two-week lows on Friday, supported by optimism on the domestic economic and earnings outlook, with retailer Seven & i Holdings surging after posting strong earnings.
The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 19,287.28 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,544.89, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 2-1. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.