Nikkei bounces from 2-week low, 7&i jumps on earnings

TOKYO Jan 13 Japan's Nikkei share average bounced back from two-week lows on Friday, supported by optimism on the domestic economic and earnings outlook, with retailer Seven & i Holdings surging after posting strong earnings.

The Nikkei rose 0.8 percent to 19,287.28 while the broader Topix gained 0.6 percent to 1,544.89, with advancers outnumbering decliners by 2-1. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)