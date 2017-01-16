Nikkei hits more than 2-week low on strong yen, fading Trump trade

Medtronic reports 5.3 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 25 Medtronic Plc, the world's largest standalone medical device maker, reported a 5.3 percent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by higher sales in all of its businesses.
TOKYO Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
Japanese stocks were also hurt as the Trump trade continued to fade for the time being, with investors having become less certain about the incoming U.S. president's policies.
The Nikkei ended the day down 1 percent at 19,095.24 after brushing 19,061.27, its lowest level since Dec. 30. Tokyo's sub-sectors like steelmakers and shippers , which had benefited from expectations that Trump's infrastructure spending plan might boost global demand, underperformed.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 both lost 0.9 percent to 1,530.64 and 13,716.75, respectively.
(Reporting by the Tokyo markets team)
* Ford will name Steven Armstrong as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, while it will name Peter Fleet as boss of Asia Pacific and China- FT,citing sources Source http://on.ft.com/2qfyt3v
TORONTO, May 25 Toronto-Dominion Bank on Thursday reported second quarter results which were ahead of market expectations helped by a strong performance at its retail and investment banking businesses.