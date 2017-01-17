Nikkei falls to near 6-week low on strong yen; Honda tumbles

TOKYO Jan 17 Japan's Nikkei fell to its lowest
level in more than a month on Tuesday as a strong yen soured
sentiment, while shares of Honda tumbled after it said an air
bag made by Takata Corp had ruptured in one of its cars
in Japan.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.5 percent lower at
18,813.53, the weakest closing level since Dec. 8.
Honda Motor Co skidded 2.7 percent after it said
the passenger-side air bag of one of its Fit compact
multi-purpose vehicles ruptured late last month, resulting in
minor injury to the car's driver.
Investors were also bracing for a speech by U.K. Prime
Minister Theresa May later in the global session as well as
Friday's inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
The broader Topix shed 1.4 percent to 1,509.10,
while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.5 percent
at 13,516.30.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)