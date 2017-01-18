Nikkei rises as weaker yen helps lift mood; Yellen speech awaited

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 18 Japanese stocks rose on Wednesday after recovering from five-week lows as the yen weakened against the dollar and helped restore investor sentiment.
The Nikkei share average rose 0.4 percent to 18,894.37, crawling back from its intraday low of 18,650.33 hit in the morning, its weakest level since Dec. 8.
The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent to 1,513.86 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 added 0.4 percent to 13,563.75.
The dollar added 0.6 percent to 113.32 yen, after hitting a seven-week low of 112.57 yen.
Investors are awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's speech on monetary policy for any hints on the outlook for rates and the economy. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag