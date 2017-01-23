Nikkei drops on stronger yen, Trump's 'America First' views

TOKYO Jan 23 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped more than 1 percent on Monday as exporters fell on a stronger yen, while sentiment was subdued on concern over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade views.

The Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent to 18,891.03.

The broader Topix dropped 1.2 percent to 1,514.63, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 slipped 1.3 percent to 13,567.32.

The Mothers index was up 0.2 percent, while the Jasdaq market added 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Richard Borsuk)