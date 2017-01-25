Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps

BRIEF-Torrent Capital names Philip Armstrong board chairman
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
The Nikkei gained 1.4 percent to 19,057.50.
The broader Topix and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 both added 1.0 percent to 1,521.58 and 13,635.86, respectively.
Takata Corp jumped 18 percent, rising by their daily limit after four days of steep decline brought about by investor fear of a court-mediated bankruptcy. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Torrent Capital Ltd says Armstrong replaces Kevin Bullock, who will continue to serve on company's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CAPE TOWN, May 25 South Africa is in talks with China's Sinopec about its takeover of Chevron Corp's Cape Town refinery as it wants to ensure its production capacity is retained and enhanced, Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel said on Thursday.
* Bahram Akradi sends letter to Northern Oil and Gas Inc's chairman of co's board - SEC filing