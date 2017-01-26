版本:
Nikkei hits near 3-wk high on Wall Street gains; financials up

TOKYO Jan 26 Japan's Nikkei share average surged to a near three-week high on Thursday tracking strength in Wall Street, while financial stocks were in demand after U.S. yields rose.

The Nikkei gained 1.8 percent to 19,402.39, the highest closing level since Jan. 6.

The broader Topix gained 1.5 percent to 1,545.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 1.6 percent to 13,859.63. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
