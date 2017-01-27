Nikkei up as weak yen helps; gains limited on Trump protectionism

TOKYO Jan 27 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday as sentiment was helped by the dollar's strength against the yen on optimism over the U.S. economic outlook, but gains were limited on worries about U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist policies.

The Nikkei ended 0.3 percent higher at 19,467.40, and it gained 1.7 percent for the week.

The broader Topix rose 0.3 percent at 1,549.25, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.3 percent higher at 13,907.16. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)