Nikkei falls as stronger yen, financials weigh

REFILE-US STOCKS-Retailers rebound to boost S&P, Nasdaq to record highs
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
TOKYO Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.
The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to 19,368.85 points in thin trade.
The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,543.77, with only 1.53 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two weeks.
Turnover was 1.924 trillion yen, which was also the lowest in two weeks.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 13,849.28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, May 25 Three of Canada's biggest banks on Thursday played down concerns that Home Capital Group's problems could impact the broader financial system and reported quarterly results that topped market expectations.