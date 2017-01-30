版本:
2017年 1月 30日 星期一

Nikkei falls as stronger yen, financials weigh

TOKYO Jan 30 Tokyo stocks fell on Monday as a stronger yen weakened earnings outlooks for Japanese exporters, and as financial companies tumbled after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.

The Nikkei share average dropped 0.5 percent to 19,368.85 points in thin trade.

The broader Topix dropped 0.4 percent to 1,543.77, with only 1.53 billion shares changing hands, the lowest level in two weeks.

Turnover was 1.924 trillion yen, which was also the lowest in two weeks.

The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.4 percent to 13,849.28. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Kim Coghill)
