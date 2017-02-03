版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 3日 星期五 14:18 BJT

Nikkei flat in choppy trade ahead of U.S. data; bank shares rise

TOKYO Feb 3 Japan's Nikkei ended flat in choppy trade on Friday as investors awaited the release of the U.S. monthly jobs report, which will set the tone for the Federal Reserve's policy outlook, while bank stocks outperformed on higher yields.

The Nikkei was flat at 18,918.20 points after traversing positive and negative territory. The benchmark index fell 2.8 percent this week.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 percent at 1,514.99 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.2 percent to 13,576.07. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐