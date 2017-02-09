版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 9日 星期四 14:25 BJT

Nikkei skids, hit by stronger yen ahead of U.S.-Japan summit

TOKYO Feb 9 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Thursday due to pressure from a stronger yen ahead of a meeting this week between U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Nikkei ended 0.5 percent lower at 18,907.67.

The broader Topix fell 0.7 percent to 1,513.55, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was down 0.8 percent at 13,571.04. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Sunil Nair)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐