Nikkei falls on pause in weak yen trend; financials continue to outperform

BRIEF-Blackline prices follow-on offering at $33.00 per share
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Feb 16 Japanese stocks retreated on Thursday as a pause in the weakening of the yen gave investors an excuse to book profits, though financials extended their outperformance on rising U.S. yields.
The Nikkei share average fell 0.5 percent to 19,347.53 after scaling near six-week highs earlier this week.
The broader Topix dropped 0.2 percent to 1,551.07 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 shed 0.2 percent to 13,917.90.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Pricing of a follow-on public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock at a price to public of $33.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, May 25 Copper was trading flat on Thursday, steadying a day after dropping on concerns that slowing economic growth in China could hit demand from the world's top metals consumer.
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: