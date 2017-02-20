Nikkei edges up in light trading on U.S. holiday

TOKYO Feb 20 Japanese shares eked out small
gains on Monday in a choppy session marked by low volumes as
investors stayed on the sidelines with the U.S. markets closed
for a holiday.
The Nikkei edged up 0.1 percent to 19,251.08, after
trading in the negative territory in the morning.
The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent at 1,547.01, with
only 1.497 billion shares changing hands, the lowest since Jan.
16. Turnover was 1.7 trillion yen, the lowest level since Dec.
20.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.2 percent to
13,875.93.
