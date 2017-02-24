Japanese stocks down on Trump policies, political uncertainty in Europe

TOKYO Feb 24 Japanese stocks fell on Friday, with investors staying on the sidelines as a lack of clarity over U.S. economic policies under President Donald Trump and political uncertainty in Europe weighed on sentiment.

The Nikkei 225 fell 0.5 percent to 19,283.54. The benchmark index however gained 0.3 percent on the week.

The broader Topix index shed 0.4 percent to 1,550.14, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.4 percent to close at 13,893.04.

For the mid-day stocks report please see: (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)