Nikkei slips as relief rally sputters, posts hefty weekly gains

BRIEF-Maiden Holdings announces full redemption of Maiden Holdings North America Ltd’s 8.000% notes due 2042
TOKYO, April 28 Japan's Nikkei share average ticked down on Friday as a relief rally driven by fading political worries in Europe fizzled, but the benchmark managed to score its largest weekly gain since early December.
The Nikkei fell 0.3 percent to 19,196.74 , off five-week highs of 19,289.43 touched on Wednesday. But it was up 3.1 percent on the week.
The broader Topix fell 0.3 percent to 1,531.80, with turnover of the main board hitting 2.546 trillion yen, its highest in three weeks and about 15 percent above the long-term average.
Nintendo, the most heavily traded shares on Friday, rose 2.1 percent after its earnings suggested strong sales of its new Switch console. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Presbia plc - through may 19, 2017, 421 subjects have undergone insertion of co's microlens during staged pivotal clinic trial -sec filing
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing