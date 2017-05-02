Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
TOKYO May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
The Nikkei finished 0.7 percent higher at 19,445.70, its highest close since March 21.
It added 1.3 percent for the week. Tokyo markets will be closed for three days from Wednesday for a string of holidays known as Golden Week.
Wall Street climbed on Monday, boosted by gains in Apple and other big technology stocks that more than offset weak U.S. economic data, and pushed the Nasdaq Composite to another record high.
The broader Topix added 0.7 percent to 1,550.30, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was up 0.7 percent at 13,849.15. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sam Holmes)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.