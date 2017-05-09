Japan's Nikkei loses momentum, slips back from 17-month highs

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 21
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 9 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday as the market ran out of steam after rallying to a 17-month high on Monday, though it was supported by the yen languishing at a near two-month low against the dollar.
The Nikkei share average lost 0.25 percent to 19,843.00. The index remained in reach of 19,929.48, its highest level since December 2015 reached on Monday when Emmanuel Macron was elected president of France, improving investor risk sentiment.
The broader Topix declined 0.25 percent to 1,581.77 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 fell 0.3 percent to 14,125.81. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)
June 21 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, June 20 The former chief digital officer of the Epix cable television network pleaded guilty on Tuesday to defrauding his former employer of more than $7 million, U.S. prosecutors said.
June 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Shire Plc's long-acting therapy for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), adding another treatment to its stock of drugs for the cognitive condition that affects millions of children.