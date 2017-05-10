版本:
2017年 5月 10日

Nikkei edges up to 17-month high, global tensions cap gains

TOKYO May 10 Japanese stocks edged up to 17-month highs as a weak yen trend supported sentiment, but gains were limited by risk aversion after U.S. President Donald Trump sacked his FBI director and amid tensions over North Korea's nuclear programme.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.3 percent to 19,900.09, the highest close since December 2015.

The dollar is down 0.2 percent against the yen at 113.83 yen , below its overnight high of 114.325, but traders said that investors are comfortable with that level as the dollar is well above its recent lows.

The broader Topix rose 0.2 percent to 1,585.19 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 gained 0.2 percent to 14,146.47. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
