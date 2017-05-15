版本:
Nikkei edges down on stronger yen, geopolitical concerns

| TOKYO

TOKYO May 15 Japanese stocks edged down on Monday, pressured by a stronger yen, a widespread cyber attack and North Korea's missile test over the weekend.

The Nikkei share average fell 0.1 percent to 19,869.85.

The broader Topix dropped 0.04 percent to 1,580.00, and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was up 0.01 percent to 14,113.46. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
