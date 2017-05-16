Japan's Nikkei ekes out gains on sagging yen, firmer Wall Street

REFILE-UPDATE 1-S.Korea stocks may see outflow of up to 4.3 trln won after MSCI includes China -official
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
TOKYO May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average edged up on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and a rise in U.S. shares to record highs.
The Nikkei ended the day 0.25 percent higher at 19,919.82. It earlier rose to 19,998.49, its highest since December 2015, in an initial reaction to overnight Wall Street gains. But the index lost traction as the yen recovered some of its losses.
The broader Topix added 0.27 percent to 1,584.23 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 rose 0.22 percent to 14,143.97.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Overall impact on S.Korean shares won't be significant -official
BENGALURU, June 21 Gold inched up on Wednesday after hitting its lowest in five weeks in the previous session, buoyed as equities fell. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,245.30 per ounce by 0038 GMT, after dropping as far as $1,241 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery climbed 0.2 percent to $1,246.3 an ounce. * A renewed slump in oil prices to seven-month lows put Asian investors on edge on
* Goldcorp announces expiration of offer and final take up of Exeter shares