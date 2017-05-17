Nikkei drops after weak U.S. data; financial and mining shares lose ground

TOKYO May 17 Japanese stocks dropped on Wednesday after the dollar eased against the yen on weak U.S. economic data, while financial stocks underperformed hit by lower U.S. yields.

Mining shares also lost ground after oil prices fell following data showing an increase in U.S. crude inventories.

The Nikkei shares average fell 0.5 percent to 19,814.88.

The broader Topix shed 0.5 percent to 1,575.82 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 0.6 percent to 14,063.86. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)