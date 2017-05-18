Nikkei falls to 2-1/2-week low as worries over Trump allegations offset strong GDP

Crisis-era fraud charges haunt Barclays as rivals move on
* Barclays' legal battles mount as peers settle crisis-era claims
TOKYO May 18 Japanese stocks tumbled to 2-1/2-week lows on Thursday, on worries that allegations against the U.S. President Donald Trump over his interference with a federal investigation would delay his efforts on tax cuts and economic stimulus.
Strong Japanese gross domestic product data released in the early morning was offset by the White House turmoil, which dragged Wall Street sharply lower on Wednesday.
The Nikkei share average dropped 1.3 percent to 19,553.86, the lowest closing since May 2.
The broader Topix dropped 1.3 percent to 1,555.01 and the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 declined 1.3 percent to 13,875.98. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Cynata Therapeutics files new patent application for cymerus™ stem cell technology in oncology
* Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc says high court refuses appeals regarding bank account debits declaratory order Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: