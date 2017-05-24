Nikkei hits 1-wk closing high; exporters, financials gain

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
TOKYO May 24 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday to a one-week closing high helped by exporters after the dollar gained against the yen, while financials outperformed thanks to a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.
The Nikkei ended 0.7 percent higher at 19,742.98, the highest closing level since May 17.
The broader Topix index added 0.6 percent to 1,575.11, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 advanced 0.6 percent to 14,050.51. (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.