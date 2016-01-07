UPDATE 1-Japan's Nikkei in worst new year start in two decades

* Nikkei falls below expected bottom for 2016

* Many still expect rebound on signs of oversold market

* Short-selling at historical levels

By Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, Jan 7 Japanese stocks have posted their worst New Year losing steak since 1995 with the benchmark Nikkei falling below levels many market players expected to be a bottom for the year.

The Nikkei share average slid to a three-month low of 17,767.34 on Thursday, dragged down by a slew of bearish factors - slumping Chinese stocks and a weakening yuan, North Korea's nuclear test and tensions in the Middle East.

A rush into the safe-haven yen also added to the Nikkei's woes, pushing the index down 6.7 percent over four days.

Before the new year began, many market players thought the Nikkei was unlikely to fall below 18,000 points with one survey in the Japanese financial paper Nikkei Veritas showing 40 out of 66 respondents not expecting a drop below that level.

In a Reuters poll conducted in December, median forecasts for the Nikkei was to rise to 20,900 by June and 21,500 by December.

The market's outlook was bolstered by improved corporate profits, higher dividend payouts and the Bank of Japan's plan to buy 3 trillion yen ($25.4 billion) worth of shares per year as part of its ongoing stimulus measures.

Many investors, however, expect the poor start to 2016 to be temporary.

"At the moment, panic is driving markets. I don't think the world economy is heading for a recession. The market will soon stabilise when there is evidence the economy is growing," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.

Yasuo Sakuma, portfolio manager at Bayview Asset Management, was among the minority who was expecting the Nikkei could fall below 18,000, to possibly around 17,000.

But he too thinks the market could rebound soon.

"It is a bit scary to buy here but we could see a sharp rebound as soon as next week. I wouldn't be surprised to see a 10 percent rise," he said, noting that positive U.S. payroll figures due on Friday could be a catalyst.

The up-down ratio, which measures shares that rose over the last 25 days against those that fell, slipped below 70 percent, which often indicates that a bottom is near.

The level of short selling also suggests the same with more than 40 percent of selling in the last few days being short-selling, and foreign investors have sold more than 2.0 trillion yen ($16.95 billion) of futures in December.

While that signals bearish sentiment, such a high level of short-selling is often associated with a selling climax and a short-covering rally, market players say.

But not all investors have a sanguine outlook.

"Investors seem to grossly misunderstand the significance of the impact the appreciating U.S. dollar, and with it, weak commodity prices, have on global dollar liquidity," said Michael Kretschmer, chief investment officer at Pelargos Capital in the Hague.

"The global economy is very weak and all hope hinges on a self-sustained U.S. recovery."

($1 = 117.960 yen) (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)