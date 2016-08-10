BOJ bought 70.7 bln yen of ETFs on Wednesday - market sources

TOKYO Aug 10 The Bank of Japan bought 70.7 billion yen of exchange-traded-funds (ETFs) on Wednesday as part of its asset-buying programme, market sources said.

The size of the purchase suggests the central bank plans to buy ETFs about once every three days rather than spreading out its buying more frequently, after it almost doubled its ETFs buying last month.

(Reporting by Daiki Iga, writing by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)