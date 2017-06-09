June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources

TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options
contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle
at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing
estimates by brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the
special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening
prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second
Friday of the month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months
for futures. The official settlement price will be announced
after the market closes on Friday.
(Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)