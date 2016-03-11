Japan's Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 16,586.95 - sources

TOKYO, March 11 Nikkei futures and options
contracts expiring in March were forecast to settle at
16,586.95, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates
by brokerages.
The closely watched settlement price, known in Japan as the
special quotation, or "SQ", is calculated from the opening
prices of the 225 shares in the Nikkei average on the second
Friday of every month.
It is calculated monthly for options and every three months
for futures. The official settlement price will be announced
after the market closes on Friday.
