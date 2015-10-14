Nikkei falls sharply as soft China CPI rekindles growth concerns

| TOKYO
TOKYO Oct 14 Japanese stocks fell on Wednesday
as cooling inflation in China rekindled worries about weakened
conditions in the world's second-biggest economy, a key market
for Japan's major manufacturers.
The Nikkei share average fell 1.9 percent to
17,891.00 to end below 18,000 points for the first time since
October 2.
Short-covering had driven a rally leading into U.S. earnings
season, but buyers receded after soft consumer price data from
China underscored the fragile state of its economy and
persistent global deflationary pressures.
Japan's steel, machinery and shipping sectors, all with
broad exposure to China, underperformed.
The Topix subindex for iron and steel shed 4.5
percent with heavyweights JFE Holdings and Nippon Steel
& Sumitomo Metal falling 5.2 percent and 5.4 percent,
respectively.
The broader Topix fell 2.2 percent to close at
1,470.83 while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 lost 2.2
percent to 13,174.03.
(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)