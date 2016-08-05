Nikkei edges up, poised for weekly loss as stimulus disappoints

* Nikkei on track to lose 1.6 pct in the week
* Expectations of BOJ ETF buying underpin market
TOKYO Aug 5 Japan's Nikkei share average rose
on Friday but was on track for a weekly loss, as investors
warily awaited U.S. jobs data later in the session for
direction.
The Nikkei finished morning trade up 0.3 percent at
16,300.75 points.
But it looked set for a loss of 1.6 percent for a week
marred by disappointment with Japan's fiscal and monetary
stimulus measures and a strengthening yen, which offset some
companies' positive earnings.
"The Nikkei is up today, but there is a feeling of weakness
in the market, as investors wait for the U.S. employment data to
confirm the strength of the U.S. economy," said Ayako Sera,
market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Economists polled by Reuters are looking for U.S. non-farm
employment to have risen by 180,000 in July. The report will be
released at 1230 GMT.
Expectations of Bank of Japan purchases underpinned
Japanese shares. The BOJ bought about 70 billion yen ($691.15
million) of ETFs on Thursday, the first under its expanded ETF
purchase scheme.
The central bank announced after its policy meeting a week
ago that it would increase ETF purchases so its total holdings
increase at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen, up from the
previous 3.3 trillion yen. But it stopped short of taking the
more aggressive easing steps that many investors had expected.
The government's 13.5 trillion yen stimulus package unveiled
on Tuesday contained no surprises, and gave investors little
incentive to push shares higher as the yen rose.
The dollar bought 101.20 yen, not far from a
three-week low of 100.68 yen plumbed on Tuesday.
"If said yen appreciates and breaks 100 against the dollar,
then that would set up the Nikkei for a test of 16,000," said
Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
"For now, everyone is waiting for the nonfarm payrolls
data."
The broader Topix eked out a 0.1 percent gain to
1,284.00, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 was flat at
11,540.97.
The strong yen took a steep toll on Toyota Motor Corp
, but its shares still rose 3.6 percent after its
results weren't as bad as many analysts had feared.
Nikon Corp rose 5.1 percent to 1,533 yen a day
after it logged a 36 percent rise in group net income.
Terumo Corp's shares were up 2.9 percent after the
medical equipment maker's April-June operating profit rose 9.8
percent.
($1 = 101.2800 yen)
(By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)