Japan shares plunge to 4-month low on BOJ inaction, Brexit fears

* Nikkei falls more than 3 pct for 6th time this quarter
* Real estate companies worst hit, exporters battered
* Yen stronger than most exporters' assumed FX rate
* Mothers market plunges 7 pct as investors lock in gains
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 16 Japanese share prices tumbled to
four-month lows on Thursday, as the Bank of Japan's inaction, a
cautious Fed that fuels the yen's strength and worries over
Britain's possible departure from Europe all made for reasons to
sell.
The Nikkei average fell 3.1 percent to 15,434.14,
its lowest level since mid-April. It is the sixth time it fell
more than 3 percent this quarter. Until mid-2015, a fall of over
3 percent was rare.
The broader Topix fell 2.8 percent to 1,241.56, its
lowest level since mid-February.
"Fears are gripping fund managers. They are now reducing
stocks and increasing cash to protect their funds," said
Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ
Morgan Stanley Securities.
"And when fears dominate, you could see some amazing
pricings," he added.
The Nikkei volatility index rose to 35.6 percent,
its highest level since February.
The BOJ refrained from introducing more stimulus. Although
such an outcome was widely expected, there had been some
speculation about easing due to the fragile state of the
Japanese economy and BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's history of
surprising markets with policy decisions.
Real estate companies were the worst hit, dumped by a
minority of market players who had bought them earlier on hopes
of s BOJ easing.
Real estate company subindex fell 4.2 percent,
with Mitsui Fudosan dropping 4.6 percent.
Exporters were badly hit too, as the yen shot up to as high
as 104 yen per dollar, its highest level in almost two years.
That level is stronger than the exchange rate assumed by
even the most cautious exporters, such as Toyota Motor
and Fanuc, which expect the dollar at 105 yen for the
current business year.
Most other companies have assumed a dollar/yen exchange rate
of 110-115 yen in the current financial year for their earnings
estimate, suggesting many profit outlooks will have to be
lowered.
Panasonic fell 3.9 percent while Hitachi
shed 3.6 percent. Toyota dropped 3.3 percent and Fanuc fell 1.8
percent.
So far this week, the Nikkei has lost 7 percent and the
market looks oversold in the short-term.
Yet, overriding worries about Brexit are so large that few
investors expect a major rebound at least until the UK
referendum a week from now.
"It is hard to buy risk assets unless we get past next
Thursday," said Keita Kubota, investment manager at Aberdeen
Investment Management.
As investors rushed to sell shares that still have some
gains, the index for the Mothers start-up market plunged
7.1 percent. The index has fallen 17.7 percent this week though
it is up 8.2 percent year-to-date, compared to a fall of almost
19 percent in the Nikkei.
Shares of Bio-pharmaceutical developer Sosei Group,
a star performer since late last year, fell 10.2 percent.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard
Borsuk)