Nikkei ends flat as investors take profits, Nintendo poked lower

TOKYO, July 25 Japan's Nikkei share average
pared early gains and ended flat on Monday as investors took
profits after a Wall Street-inspired rise.
Hopes that the Bank of Japan will unveil more stimulus later
this week also provided support to equities early in the
session.
The Nikkei stock index ended down 0.04 percent at
16,620.29, moving away from seven-week intraday highs touched on
Thursday last week. It had ended the morning session up 0.4
percent.
Shares of Nintendo Co lost some of their recent
lustre, tumbling by their daily trading limit after the company
said smash-hit mobile game Pokemon GO would have only a limited
impact on its earnings.
The broader Topix slipped 0.2 percent to 1,325.36.
The JPX-Nikkei Index 400 eked out a 0.1 percent
gain to 11,921.16.
($1 = 106.5200 yen)
(By Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill)